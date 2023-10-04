Bears Injury Designations: Jaquan Brisker and Teven Jenkins questionable, 3 ruled out

The final injury report from teams for a Thursday night game is mostly based on a projection about practice since teams don't do much more than a walkthrough on short weeks.

But with that being said, today at Halas Hall, safety Jaquan Brisker "tweaked his hamstring," according to head coach Matt Eberflus, and will be questionable for tomorrow's game against the Washington Commanders.

Also questionable is left guard Teven Jenkins (calf), who is still not officially active while in his 21-day practice window after being designated to return from injured reserve. If he's able to play, the Bears will need to activate him and make a corresponding roster move. This decision needs to be announced by 4:00 p.m. tomorrow.

The Bears have already ruled three players out: wide receiver Chase Claypool (other), safety Eddie Jackson (foot), and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (hamstring).

Here's how Washington lists their report for tomorrow's game.

Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is questionable with an illness, and that's it. Corner Christian Holmes, and receivers Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson have been battling injuries, but all three are off the report and good to go.