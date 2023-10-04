The Bear’s Den, October 4, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Emma: 3 storylines to follow in Bears-Commanders - 670 - Bears head coach Matt Eberflus may be coaching for his job when Chicago (0-4) faces the Washington Commanders (2-2) on Thursday at FedEx Field.

Fields disappointed to see Claypool’s time with Bears ending - 670 - As tension grew between Bears receiver Chase Claypool and the organization, the team recently made a decision that has set the course for a divorce.

Luke Getsy stands by play call on Bears’ 4th-and-1 blowup - 670 - Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy defended the team’s decision to run a read option on a pivotal fourth-and-1 play that backfired late in a 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Bears sign safety Duron Harmon off Ravens’ practice squad - 670 - The Bears on Tuesday signed veteran safety Duron Harmon off the Ravens’ practice squad. Harmon, 32, is a 10-year NFL veteran and three-time Super Bowl champion.

Justin Fields and the Bears found an identity — or was it just the Broncos? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Broncos have the worst defense in football. Fields, until Sunday, was one of the worst quarterbacks in the sport. Both might still be true.

Bears QB Justin Fields: Chase Claypool ‘messed up’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Quarterback Justin Fields said it “sucks” that receiver Chase Claypool was not with the Bears this week but stopped short of defending his actions Tuesday.

Bears podcast: What’s going on with Chase Claypool? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Chase Claypool Era ends at Halas Hall as the Bears prepare to face the Commanders on Thursday night.

Bears predictions: Thursday night’s game at Commanders - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Thursday night’s game at the Commanders:

Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense are looking to get creative against the Commanders - CHGO - The Chicago Bears have a tough challenge on Thursday night against Washington Commanders’ front. To potentially have some success on offense, the unit may have to show some creativity.

Justin Fields’ two special throws give Bears hope for 2023, beyond – NBC Sports Chicago - As belief in Justin Fields has started to wane early this season, the Bears’ young quarterback made two special plays against the Broncos that should remind...

Bears’ Luke Getsy explains play call on critical fourth-and-1 in loss vs. Broncos – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy felt he called the ideal play to pick up the critical fourth-and-1 in the Bears’ loss to the Broncos, but a good play...

Reviewing Justin Fields’ Game Against Denver - Da Bears Blog - In my opinion, Fields’ success was largely due to a bizarre Broncos’ first half gameplan — for some reason, despite knowing Fields struggles against zone coverage, Vance Joseph called man coverage with a ridiculous 10-yard cushion all the way through halftime.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Brett Favre will be questioned under oath in Mississippi welfare fraud case - NBC Sports - Brett Favre will soon be asked an important question.

Bears choke, Cubs eliminated, White Sox humiliated — all in 24 hours? Only in Chicago - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears gave us the mother of all chokes, the Cubs went and got themselves eliminated, the White Sox took their 100th “L” — and all in about 24 hours. Man, we’re good at being bad.

Colts sign Amari Rodgers to 53-player roster - NBC Sports - The Colts announced they have signed wide receiver Amari Rodgers to the 53-player roster from the practice squad.

Bill O’Brien calls Mac Jones’s mistakes at Dallas “uncharacteristic” - NBC Sports - Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a rough day on Sunday against the Cowboys.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

PFF’s Brad Spielberger: Chase Claypool trade value no more than ‘25 7th - Windy City Gridiron - PFF’s Brad Spielberger joins the Bears Banter Podcast!

Poll of the Day: Do you enjoy being a Bears fan? - Windy City Gridiron - Is the Chicago Bears the worst franchise in the NFL?

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears snatch defeat from the jaws of victory vs Denver Broncos - Windy City Gridiron - The incoherent ramblings of a belligerent Bears fan

Thompson: Why Justin Fields’ days with the Bears might be numbered no matter what - Windy City Gridiron - If the Bears end up moving on from head coach Matt Eberflus and possibly general manager Ryan Poles at the end of the season, then it may not matter how Justin Fields finishes up this year. The new regime may want their own QB to build around.

Householder's Stock up, stock down: Chicago Bears-Denver Broncos game recap - Windy City Gridiron - This team makes it very, very hard to find anyone for the "up" category.

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears reportedly signing Safety Duron Harmon - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are adding another defensive back off another team’s practice squad, this time, the Baltimore Ravens

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.