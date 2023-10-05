Bears vs. Commanders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The (0-4) Chicago Bears are in their first prime-time game this season, with three more scheduled, although that could change with flex scheduling. The (2-2) Washington Commanders only had one prime-time contest on their 17-game slate, which should give you an idea of how the league viewed these two teams when they were constructing the schedule.

The Bears are one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL, but they started to show some signs of life four days ago.

I can’t think of a better way for these Bears to break out of their season-long funk than in front of a national audience. A win gives them some good vibes heading into an extended break before their week six matchup against the Vikings, but a loss could lead to some drastic changes.

Here’s everything you need to know to prepare for the Bears vs. Commanders game!

GAME INFO

This game will kick off at 7:15 p.m. (CT) from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, with the weather expected to be partly cloudy, becoming overcast later, with a low of 62F.

TELEVISION

The game will be aired on Amazon Prime with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit in the booth with Kaylee Hartungon on the sideline, and if you live anywhere in this picture, you can get the game.

RADIO

This season, there is a new radio home for the Bears as ESPN 1000 (AM 1000, 100.3 FM HD2) is the new flagship! Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will still be in the booth, but Jason McKie will serve as the new sideline reporter.

Spanish language broadcast can be found on LATINO MIX 93.5 FM with Omar Ramos (play-by-play) and Miguel Esparza (analyst) on the call.

This week’s Bears game can also be heard on SiriusXM.

PREVIEWS

Our WCG team has a bunch of Bears vs. Commanders previews that you can find in this week’s story stream here.

ODDS

The last I checked, the Bears were a 6-point underdog, according to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, with an over/under for the game at 44.5.

POSTGAME

Join us on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel after the game ends with our new postgame host, Bill Zimmerman, and our new postgame show, Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show! Once the show wraps, we’ll publish it on our podcast channel.

Our day-after Bears game recap, Bear & Balanced, will be at 6:00 on Monday night (yes, we’re keeping it on Monday even with the game tonight), so join Jeff Berckes and Lester Wiltfong for their cooled-down review on 2nd City Gridiron. Once they press stop on the show, you can catch the audio on our podcast channel.

Plus, we’ll have several articles here at WCG breaking down the game that you can find in our Bears vs. Commanders story stream.

