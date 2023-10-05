Best Bets: Bears at Commanders

The Chicago Bears head to the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. This is a TNF rematch from last year, where the broken Bears had plenty of chances to score, including a game winner in and out of the hands of Darnell Mooney in the end zone.

This year’s contest features the same struggling Bears against a feisty Commanders crew that just took the Eagles the distance before losing in overtime. The Commanders have won close games against the Cardinals and the Broncos but were blown out by the Bills in Week 3. Overall, their defense has been rather porous while their offense overperforms.

That sets up a good bet for the over as the Bears finally found something in their loss to the Broncos on Sunday. With the potential return of Teven Jenkins, this Bears offense may be able to finally establish an identity in the early going. The defense, however, remains a, ah, work in progress. Hammer the over.

As for the spread, how confident are you that the close loss the Bears just endured will impact their psyche? What about the close loss the Commanders just had to their division rival? Maybe none of that matters or it’s a wash, but the Bears seemed to put a lot of their emotional energy into that Broncos game before fading away in the fourth quarter. I think the Commanders are the better team, at home, with more of their identity figured out. On a short week, that plays.

Picks: Commanders -5.5, Over 44.5

(Numbers courtesy of our partners at DraftKings Sportsbooks)

