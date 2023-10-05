Bears vs. Commanders Open Thread

This is now your thread to talk about the game but keep in mind all open threads are rated WCG-MA, so enter at your own risk.

The inactive lists for the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders for today’s game are now official.

Chicago’s Inactives

WR - Chase Claypool

S - Eddie Jackson

CB - Jaylon Johnson

RB - D’Onta Foreman

OL - Aviante Collins

S - Duron Harmon

In case you missed it, Teven Jenkins was activated and will play tonight. It sounds like he’ll be in a rotation at left guard tonight.

Washington’s inactives

RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr.

DE - K.J. Henry

OL - Trent Scott

OL - Chris Paul

TE - Curtis Hodges

WR - Mitchell Tinsley

Once we get closer to kickoff, this will be your open thread to talk Bears-Commanders all game long.

