Bears vs. Commanders: Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show!

Talk about the Chicago at Washington game with us here.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., Bill Zimmerman, and Khari Thompson
Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Bill Zimmerman’s Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show! has been providing a place for Chicago Bears fans to hang out after the game and vent about our favorite team all season long.

But no venting tonight because for the first time since October 24, 2022, the Bears have won a game!

Join Bill and his guest tonight, our Senior Draft Analyst and Bears Over Beers co-host EJ Snyder, as they discuss the 40 to 20 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Check out the video version here, or come hang out with us live on 2nd City Gridiron.

You can also listen to the podcast version here or download it wherever you get your pods:

