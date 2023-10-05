The Bear’s Den, October 5, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Matt Eberflus: I feel the support from the organization - NBC Sports - Matt Eberflus is 3-18 as the head coach of the Bears and there haven't been many signs that things are moving in the right direction during their 0-4 start to the season, but he says thoughts about his job security aren't on his mind ahead of Thursday's game against the Commanders.

Bears vs. Commanders — What to Watch 4 - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ offensive line faces a big challenge against the Commanders’ front four of Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne that is one of the best in the NFL.

Bears lay it on the line vs. Commanders’ dominant front four - Chicago Sun-Times - Injuries and absences have robbed the Bears’ offensive line of any continuity, but — possibly with Teven Jenkins returning — they’ll have to get it together quickly Thursday night against Chase Young, Jonathan Allen and one of the best defensive lines in the NFL

Bears coach Matt Eberflus: All I can do in face of pressure is focus more - Chicago Sun-Times - In the midst of a franchise-worst 14 game losing streak, coach Matt Eberflus understands the pressure surrounding him as the Bears prepare to play the Commanders on Thursday night.

Bears QB Justin Fields faces ideal next test vs. Commanders - Chicago Sun-Times - We’re long past turning aberrations into celebrations with Bears QBs. Fields must show he can sustain what he did in the first three quarters last week, and while the Commanders aren’t great, their defense is a level above the Broncos.

Bears rule out Eddie Jackson and Jaylon Johnson - Chicago Sun-Times - Safety Eddie Jackson will miss his third straight game with a foot injury Thursday night, while cornerback Jaylon Johnson will miss his second consecutive start with a hamstring problem.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears vs. Commanders Preview: DO OR DIE for head coach Matt Eberflus? - CHGO - CHGO Bears Podcast dissects the Bears vs. Commanders Thursday night showdown. Is Coach Eberflus on the line? Expert analysis, predictions, and game insights.

Bears rule out Jaylon Johnson, Eddie Jackson for Thursday - 670 - The Bears will be down a pair of key starters in their secondary against the Commanders on Thursday, as cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Eddie Jackson have been ruled out.

Mike Greenberg says Bears screwed up Justin Fields beyond repair – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears shocking, surprising, and eye-popping 0-4 start to the season has everyone looking towards the future. Is it time for the Bears to make changes? One...

Bears vs. Commanders: How to Watch NFL Week 5 Thursday Night Football – NBC Sports Chicago - The Chicago Bears will visit the Washington Commanders in primetime. Here is how you can watch the Week 5 Thursday Night Football game.

Matt Eberflus hasn’t sought assurances for his job security - 670 - Challenged by a franchise-worst 14-game losing streak and drama off the field, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus may be fighting for his job.

Joe Burrow off injury report, feeling the best he has felt all season - NBC Sports - The Bengals quarterback injured his right calf on the second day of training camp and aggravated it in Week 2.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Bears Over Beers: Into the Abyss - Windy City Gridiron - JB and EJ host their weekly Chicago Bears therapy session

Sunderbruch: What if Chicago? Reasons for Hope—Possibility #3 - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears are struggling and fans need some reason to hope that there’s light at the end of the tunnel. That call is being met by WCG’s resident cynic.

Gabriel: A Scout’s Take on Matt Eberflus and a Possible Coaching Change - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel with some thoughts on the Bears making a coaching change, and some clarification on Peter King’s comments yesterday.

Wiltfong: Bears Injury Designation: Brisker and Jenkins questionable, 3 ruled out - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s the full injury report for the Bears and Commanders for their Thursday night matchup.

Householder's NFL Week 5 game preview: Chicago Bears-Washington Commanders - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are taking their 0-4 show on the road

Wiltfong's Sackwatch: Breaking down the Bears pass protection against the Broncos - Windy City Gridiron - The stat sheet says the Bears allowed four sacks, but Lester believes that number should only be three.

