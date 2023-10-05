75% of Bears fans no longer enjoy being a fan of the team

The votes have been tabulated on our latest SB Nation Reacts surveys, and they're disheartening.

First, the not quite as depressing result. Chicago Bears fans' confidence in our favorite team held steady for a third consecutive week at 7%. I'd really like to know what this 7% continues to see in this current team and regime that makes them confident the franchise is heading in the right direction.

The offense flashed a bit on Sunday, but it wasn't enough. The defense continually fails to do anything of note.

With the team at 0-4 after a historical second-half collapse to a terrible Broncos team, where's the light at the end of the tunnel?

The other poll question this week was met with a lot of positive comments on WCG's comment section, and even social media was generally positive, but the results did not reflect that.

Three-quarters of our fans who voted no longer enjoy being a fan of the Chicago Bears.

While I consider myself a diehard fan of the Bears, and I'll never abandon them for another team, I also haven't enjoyed watching them this season. Last year's struggles were expected after Ryan Poles stripped the roster for a hard reset. I always believed his vision was for 2024 to be the year his team was to be taken seriously, but that plan couldn't have included a regression in 2023.

This team embarrassed themselves in week one against the Packers. Weeks two and three featured more of the same ineptness on offense and defense. Then, in week four, against an awful Broncos team, we got a gut punch of a fourth quarter.

I've cheered for bad Bears teams in my lifetime. I even enjoyed last year's 3-14 campaign, but that was because I saw a path out of the darkness.

So far this season, I can't see a thing.

Bears fans keep taking our weekly surveys here at WCG but also sign up here to participate in SB Nation's weekly emailed surveys.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.