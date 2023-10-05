Bears activate Teven Jenkins, release Nathan Peterman

With kickoff just hours away against the Washington Commanders, the Chicago Bears have made a couple of roster moves according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The most noteworthy is activating offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, who was in the midst of his 21-day practice window after being designated for return from injured reserve. To make room for him on the 53-man roster, they released third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman.

Jenkins was the starting left guard all offseason, but an injury led to a four-game stint on IR. This coaching staff has previously eased players back into the lineup, so we’ll have to wait for a report on their plans with the starting five up front.

With Peterman out, that leaves undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent as the only backup QB on the roster. I would imagine the Bears would like Peterman back in some fashion in a day or two, possibly on the practice squad.

The Bears have also elevated safety A.J. Thomas from the practice squad for tonight’s game.