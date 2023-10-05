Bears Injury Update: Roschon Johnson and Lucas Patrick ruled out with concussions

The Chicago Bears will need to play the second half without starting center Lucas Partcik and number two tailback Roschon Johnson. Both left the game against the Washington Commanders in the first half to get evaluated for concussions, and the Bears have ruled them out.

Cody Whitehair will likely stay at center the rest of the way, with the just-back Teven Jenkins playing at left guard as long as his conditioning holds up.

With Johnson out, Travis Homer is now Khalil Herbert’s backup at running back as D’Onta Foreman is inactive.

UPDATE: Herbert was injured in the third quarter but is trying to work it out.

#Bears injury update:

RB Travis Homer (hamstring) is questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/5n0FbvabAU — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 6, 2023

#Bears injury update:

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) is questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/8ubmMSZQGg — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 6, 2023

UPDATE: Herbert is back in... only to take himself out after a play where his leg gave out on him.