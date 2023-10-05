 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bears Injury Update: Roschon Johnson and Lucas Patrick ruled out with concussions

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears will need to play the second half without starting center Lucas Partcik and number two tailback Roschon Johnson. Both left the game against the Washington Commanders in the first half to get evaluated for concussions, and the Bears have ruled them out.

Cody Whitehair will likely stay at center the rest of the way, with the just-back Teven Jenkins playing at left guard as long as his conditioning holds up.

With Johnson out, Travis Homer is now Khalil Herbert’s backup at running back as D’Onta Foreman is inactive.

UPDATE: Herbert was injured in the third quarter but is trying to work it out.

UPDATE: Herbert is back in... only to take himself out after a play where his leg gave out on him.

In This Stream

Bears vs Commanders: Everything you need to know for Week 5

View all 13 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...