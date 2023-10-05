Justin Fields to D.J. Moore remains a dominant connection

The Chicago Bears may only be 1-4, but the offense has started to click the last two weeks, and the Justin Fields to D.J. Moore connection has been real all year long.

Moore leads the Bears with 27 receptions, 531 yards, and 5 touchdowns, but even more impressive is that when Fields is targeting Moore, he’s 27 for 34 (79.4%), and he has a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

Tonight against the Washington Commanders, Moore had 8 receptions for 230 yards and 3 TDs.

Justin Fields and D.J. Moore in the end zone after D.J. Moore's 3rd touchdown.pic.twitter.com/frG00ucX8F — ✶Ⓜ️ ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) October 6, 2023

The 230 yards and 3 TD receptions are both career-highs for Moore, and the 230 yards is the second most in Chicago history behind Alshon Jeffery’s 249. And just think, if the referee didn’t erroneously call Moore out of bounds on that sideline catch and run, he’d be number one.

Here are some other impressive numbers from Fields and Moore in tonight’s game.

DJ Moore's 49.0 fantasy points (PPR) are the most by any Bears player in a single game over the last 20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/jMBStDLGh2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 6, 2023

Justin Fields has thrown a short, intermediate, and deep touchdown in back-to-back weeks.



Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins are the only other players to throw at least one TD to each area in a game in 2023; Fields has two such games this season.#CHIvsWAS | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/8rLeUstFF7 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 6, 2023

DJ Moore is the first Bears player in the Super Bowl era with 200+ receiving yards and 3+ receiving TD in the same game.



The last @ChicagoBears player to do so was Harlon Hill in Week 6, 1954. #DaBears @idjmoore @NFLResearch — Tony Holzman-Escareno (@FrontOfficeNFL) October 6, 2023

Justin Fields in his last two games:



43/64

699 total yards

8 TDs/1 INT

131.3 passer rating pic.twitter.com/XEPpeSW2fe — PFF (@PFF) October 6, 2023