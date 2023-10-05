 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Justin Fields to D.J. Moore remains a dominant connection

1 to 2 was on fire tonight.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
Denver Broncos v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears may only be 1-4, but the offense has started to click the last two weeks, and the Justin Fields to D.J. Moore connection has been real all year long.

Moore leads the Bears with 27 receptions, 531 yards, and 5 touchdowns, but even more impressive is that when Fields is targeting Moore, he’s 27 for 34 (79.4%), and he has a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

Tonight against the Washington Commanders, Moore had 8 receptions for 230 yards and 3 TDs.

The 230 yards and 3 TD receptions are both career-highs for Moore, and the 230 yards is the second most in Chicago history behind Alshon Jeffery’s 249. And just think, if the referee didn’t erroneously call Moore out of bounds on that sideline catch and run, he’d be number one.

Here are some other impressive numbers from Fields and Moore in tonight’s game.

