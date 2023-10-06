Best Bets: Full Sunday Slate

The game that everyone has their eyes on is the 49ers - Cowboys game on Sunday Night Football. That’ll be fun! Give me the 49ers until further notice though.

Let’s get to the real game of the day - the Detroit Lions hosting the Carolina Panthers. Why, you ask, would this be the game of the week to focus on in this column.

1. The Lions are a good football team and are establishing themselves as a legit NFC contender.

2. The Bears own Carolina’s first round pick, therefore, I will continue to cheer against them at all turns.

3. I’m making the Lions my survivor league pick.

So yeah, a lot at stake here. In all seriousness, this is the perfect type of game for the Lions to prove that they’re not the same old Lions. They’re coming off the mini-bye week with extra time to rest and prep for one of the worst teams in the league. This shouldn’t be a close contest at all and the spread agrees. This is the type of game that good teams come out and lay waste to inferior opponents.

I think the Lions are that team.

Picks: Lions -8.5, Under 44

(Numbers courtesy of our partners at DraftKings Sportsbooks)

Check out what the rest of our writers think and make your picks below.