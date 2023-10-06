Chase Claypool and a 7th traded to the Dolphins for a 6th-round pick

The Chase Claypool era with the Chicago Bears has come to an end with a trade to the Miami Dolphins, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reports it's for a 2025 sixth-round pick from Miami for Claypool and a 2025 seventh-rounder from the Bears.

Update: The team has now announced the transaction.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles acquired Claypool on November 1, 2023, from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2023 second-rounder that ended up being the 32nd overall selection in this year's draft. Hindsight tells us this was a steep price to pay, but adding an established big-bodied receiver to the young offense was the thought process.

If Claypool was anywhere close to the production he had in 2020/2021 when he averaged 60.5 catches and 866.5 receiving yards, then he's probably still a Bear, but during his time in the Navy and Orange, he played in ten games with five starts, with 18 receptions, 191 yards, one touchdown.

With Claypool being sent home and inactive for the last two weeks, the Bears were desperate to get any trade compensation for a player that was likely going to be released. I figured a conditional seventh-round selection would be the best they could hope for, so wrangling a sixth-rounder out on Miami in this situation is more than I expected.