Bears vs Commanders: Inside the snap counts, stats, and more from the W!

It was quite enjoyable watching the Chicago Bears jump out to a big lead and then actually hold on for the 40 to 20 win over the Washington Commanders. There was a moment there when things got precarious, but this time the Bears rose above the adversity, took the momentum back, and put it away with 13 fourth-quarter points.

The Bears seemed to take their foot off the gas in the second half, and Washington quarterback Sam Howell went a bit wild, which brought the overall numbers closer, but this was still the best overall performance by the Bears in a long time.

Chicago's third down issues on defense crept up again after holding the Commanders to 2 of 5 (40%) in the first half, they allowed them to convert 4 of 7 (71.4%) in the second. The Bears went 7 for 15 (46.7%) on third downs, and they were 1 for 1 on fourth down.

After having the most penalties in the Eberflus era last week, the Bears were only flagged 3 times yesterday.

Let's look at the Bears' playing time breakdowns and a few individual stats.

OFFENSE

Justin Fields threw 4 touchdowns for a second consecutive week, and while he missed a few throws you'd like to see him hit, he also threw it away when the opportunity arose and played within the offense.

Justin Fields tonight:



282 PASS YDS

4 TD

0 INT

52 RUSH YDS



Just the 9th QB in NFL history to put up those numbers in a game. pic.twitter.com/DB7ghrrqU5 — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 6, 2023

D.J. Moore's 230 yards and 3 TD catches were career highs, and he caught 8 of the 10 balls thrown his way. The 230 receiving yards are second all-time in Chicago history, and there's this fun nugget too...

Another 'make you feel old stat.'



DJ Moore is the first Bears player with 200 yards and 3 TDs from scrimmage in a game...



since WALTER PAYTON in 1979 — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 6, 2023

Cole Kmet caught 5 for 42 yards and a TD, and he's on pace for a career-high in receptions, receiving yards, and TDs. He fumbled, but he recovered it.

Khalil Herbert led the Bears in rushing with 76 yards on 10 carries before leaving with an injury, and Khari Blasingame had 26 yards on 8 rushes.

Playing much of the second half with no tailbacks was a challenge, but kudos to the Bears for making it work.

DEFENSE

T.J. Edwards led the Bears with 10 tackles while adding a sack.

Greg Stroman Jr. had 7 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, and an interception.

Chicago's other sacks went to DeMarcus Walker (4 tackles, 2 TFL), Yannick Ngakoue (3 tackles, 1 TFL), and Rasheem Green (1 tackle, 1 TFL).

Tremaine Edmunds and Tyrique Stevenson each had 9 tackles, with Stevenson also having a pass defensed.

Terell Smith and Jaquan Brisker each had 6 tackles, with Smith also picking up a forced fumble and recovery.

Head coach/defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus dialed up some pressure packages that worked while coaching around missing most of his secondary.

When an offense is putting up points, it forces the opposition to play to catch up, which leads to more passing from them, which allows your pass rushers to attack, which helps the #Bears to a season-high 5 sacks on Washington. Football is a team sport! https://t.co/dLgHWNXd6n — 2nd City Gridiron (@2ndCityGridiron) October 6, 2023

SPECIAL TEAMS*

*The above image has players who only played in the third phase.

Cairo Santos hit all 4 extra points and all 4 field goals. He has been perfect this season.

Trenton Gill punted 3 times for a 43.7 average and 1 punt inside the twenty-yard line.

Trent Taylor had 17 yards on 2 punt returns.

To check out the complete Bears vs. Commanders box score, I find that ESPN has an easy-to-navigate site, so hit that link if you want to see all the numbers.

All statistics and snap counts are taken directly from the NFL's Game Statistic and Information System, as are the accompanying pictures.