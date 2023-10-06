The Bear’s Den, October 6, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

DJ Moore’s monster game leads Bears to victory - 670 - Bears receiver DJ Moore hauled in eight receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.

Bernstein: Let’s enjoy a long-awaited Bears win - 670 - After a long 14-loss sojourn in the dark, the Bears finally earned a win with a 40-20 victory against the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.

Bears RB Khalil Herbert suffers ankle injury - 670 - Bears running back Khalil Herbert suffered an ankle injury early in the third quarter of Chicago’s game at Washington on Thursday night. The team listed him as questionable to return.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker is active against Commanders - 670 - Bears safety Jaquan Brisker is active for Chicago’s game at Washington on Thursday evening. Brisker suffered a hamstring strain in practice earlier in the week.

Bears activate guard Teven Jenkins from injured reserve - 670 - The Bears have activated guard Teven Jenkins from injured reserve, making him eligible to return for their game against the Commanders on Thursday night.

Bears GM Ryan Poles: WR Chase Claypool ‘didn’t work out’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears general manager Ryan Poles is talking about Chase Claypool’s time with the Bears in the past tense.

Instant Reactions: Justin Fields and DJ Moore end Bears’ losing streak with 40-point outburst in Washington - CHGO - The longest losing streak in Chicago Bears history is over. Matt Eberflus' team made it look easy in the first half and difficult in the second. But in the end, Justin Fields and DJ Moore finally did what Ryan Poles envisioned when he traded the No. 1 pick for the No. 1 wide receiver last

Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus dead at age 80 - CHGO - After more than 60 years, NFL quarterbacks can finally get a good night's sleep. Sure, Dick Butkus hadn't played in a game since 1973, but his outsized and fearsome legend always suggested he still might break through the line and drive an opponent into the ground. And of course you all remember that old joke.

Bears observations: Justin Fields, DJ Moore torch Commanders in 40-20 win – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields and DJ Moore made sure the Bears' losing streak ended at 14 with a statement performance in a 40-20 win vs. the Commanders on Thursday night.

Bears vs. Commanders: Best players as team snaps losing streak – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields, DJ Moore, Khalil Herbert and more all played great as the Bears got their first win in nearly a year.

DJ Moore makes franchise history in victory against Commanders – NBC Sports Chicago - On the Football Aftershow, after the Bears' first victory of the season, Ruthie Polinsky, Dave Wannstedt, Alex Brown and Lance Briggs recap the win. They break...

Justin Fields makes Bears franchise history on Thursday night vs. Commanders – NBC Sports Chicago - On the Football Aftershow, the crew talks about Justin’s big night.

Bears Injury Update: Johnson and Patrick ruled out with concussions - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears will need to play the second half without starting center Lucas Partcik and number two tailback Roschon Johnson. Both left the game against the Washington Commanders in the first...

DJ Moore’s monster game leads Bears to victory - 670 - Bears receiver DJ Moore hauled in eight receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.

WATCH: Sam Howell gets picked off by former Redskins DB Greg Stroman - Hogs Haven - Ugly

Thursday Night Football: D.J. Moore’s career night helps Bears end 14-game losing streak - NBC Sports - Chicago beat Washington 40-20 as Moore caught eight passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns.

Bears “taking it day by day to figure out what our next move is” with Chase Claypool - NBC Sports - Bears General Manager Ryan Poles sounded as if Chase Claypool’s time with the team is over.

Relief and a reprieve? Bears, Matt Eberflus snap 14-game skid - Chicago Sun-Times - Three hundred and forty-six days after their last win, the Bears beat the Commanders on Thursday.

Bears 40, Commanders 20: Justin Fields starts hot, finishes with flourish - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears ended their 14-game losing streak and moved to 1-4.

Justin Fields, DJ Moore lead Bears to 27-3 lead over Commanders at halftime - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears scored on their first five possessions for the first time since 2013.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Washington Commanders dominated by Chicago Bears in 40-20 Week 5 loss - Hogs Haven - Fire Ron Rivera after the Washington Commanders lose to the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football

RIP DICK BUTKUS - YOU REINVENTED THE POSITION

Salo: Hall of Fame Linebacker Dick Butkus Dead at Age 80 - Windy City Gridiron - Butkus, who played for the Chicago Bears from 1965-1973, was one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history.

Bears legend Dick Butkus dies at age 80 - 670 - Dick Butkus, a Hall of Fame linebacker and one of the Chicago Bears’ all-time great players, has died, his family confirmed through the team Thursday evening. He was 80.

Dick Butkus dead: Bears legend dies at age 80 - Chicago Sun-Times - The Hall of Fame linebacker from Chicago’s South Side, who died Thursday at 80, set a standard with his ferocity, anger, aggressiveness — and football instinct — for what a Chicago Bear is and what fans want a Chicago Bear to be.

Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus dies at 80 - NBC Sports - An all-time great has passed.

Dick Butkus was Chicago’s homegrown “maniac.’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The former Bears star died Thursday at 80.

Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus dead at age 80 - CHGO - After more than 60 years, NFL quarterbacks can finally get a good night’s sleep. Sure, Dick Butkus hadn’t played in a game since 1973, but his outsized and fearsome legend always suggested he still might break through the line and drive an opponent into the ground. And of course you all remember that old joke.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Curl: Chicago Bears pair a surprisingly dominant 1st half with a predictably deflating 2nd half that added up to victory over Washington Commanders - Windy City Gridiron - Our Chicago Bears looked suspiciously good on national television for a full half game of football!

Bears vs. Commanders: Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show! - Windy City Gridiron - Talk about the Chicago at Washington game with us here.

Bears Injury Update: Johnson and Patrick ruled out with concussions - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears will need to play the second half without starting center Lucas Partcik and number two tailback Roschon Johnson. Both left the game against the Washington Commanders in the first...

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.