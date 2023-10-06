Bears Banter: Hear Dick Butkus reflect on the game, his career, and more here

Chicago Bears fans were riding high on Thursday night after their 40 to 20 trouncing of the Washington Commanders.

But it was somber in the hours leading up to kick-off.

Legendary linebacker Dick Butkus passed away on Thursday in his Malibu, California home. He was 80 years old.

The Hall of Fame linebacker was a guest on Bears Banter back in June of 2019. Dick joined the podcast to challenge the NFL and NFLPA to give the players from his era better healthcare, but he also talked about his thoughts on Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith, some of the other issues facing the NFL, how he trained back in his day and his acting career as well.

In the 100-plus years of Chicago Bears football, it’s George Halas, Walter Payton and Dick Butkus. It’s an excellent interview. Give yourself an opportunity to hear the legend talk football. We will miss him. Please listen to the podcast below.

Editor: Bill shared his thoughts on Butkus and the interview before he re-racked their discussion in the podcast. Let us know some of your favorite Butkus stories in the comments below.