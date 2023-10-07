Best Bets: Prop Bet Action

The week started off strong with some DJ Moore prop bet wins, so let’s keep it rolling with the full Sunday slate. We’ll roll with some quick hitters around the league as opposed to focusing on a single game like usual. Some good matchups out there - let’s bet some overs.

Even with some speculation that Cooper Kupp may be returning to action soon, I’m still in on Puka Nacua. He’s already over 500 yards on the young season, the Rams aren’t going to completely abandon Nacua in the passing game.

De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert get the Giants soft run defense this week at home. After dropping 70 on Denver, Miami came crashing back down to earth with a loss against their division rival Buffalo. The Giants haven’t been able to stop anyone yet, particularly on the ground. Plus, the Dolphins should be milking clock late. Double up on the fish.

Sam LaPorta draws a Panthers squad that has been exposed by opposing tight ends. He has the ability to score in the red zone and move the sticks consistently. Look for Ben Johnson to scheme him open early and often for Detroit.

Joe Mixon has had a decent start to the year, but that’s been overshadowed by the 1-3 Bengals start. He’s averaging 62 yards per game heading into this one against the Cardinals, who are plenty generous to opposing running backs. With the passing game stuck in neutral, look for Mixon to pick up the slack.

Patrick Mahomes is starting to shred everyone at this point in the season, just in time to play the 1-3 Vikings. This game sets up with the highest over/under point total of the week and Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson certainly have the ability to keep this one competitive to force Mahomes to keep slinging it. I expect a lot of yards on both sides of the ball.

Breece Hall gets a chance to rack up some stats against the moribund Broncos defense. Bet against the Broncos defense however you want, but I like Hall to get some explosive runs and maybe a few carries to salt away the game.

