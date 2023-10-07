The Bear’s Den, October 7, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

DJ Moore’s ‘dagger’ vital for Justin Fields, Bears on two fronts – NBC Sports Chicago - With one special play, DJ Moore lifted a weight off the Bears’ chest and gave his team and quarterback something that can be dangerous moving forward.

Justin Fields sends reminder of potential for greatness just as hope was waning – NBC Sports Chicago - Just when hope started to wane, the Justin Fields that the Bears hoped to see in 2023 reappeared, reminding everyone that he could still be the quarterback that...

Bears’ Matt Eberflus open to adding defensive coach – NBC Sports Chicago - Alan Williams resigned as Bears defensive coordinator earlier this year.

Bears’ Chase Claypool trade should serve as learning moment for Ryan Poles – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears traded Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

TRADE: Bears Sending Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins - On Tap Sports Net - The Chicago Bears have traded Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins for a 2025 6th-round pick. The Bears are sending a 2025 7th-round pick to Miami in the deal as well.

Arlington Park Demolition: See the progress through early October for the potential Bears’ new home - WGN-TV - Demolition of the property began in May with crews starting to tear down the main grandstands in June.

Remembering Dick Butkus - ChicagoBears.com - A larger than life player with a personality to match. There will never be another quite like Dick Butkus. Take a look back at the Hall of Fame linebacker’s legendary career.

Editorial: Dick Butkus was made to play football. In Chicago. - Chicago Tribune - Dick Butkus of the Chicago Bears was the ultimate Chicago football player. A tribute.

Kane: Chicago Bears trade WR Chase Claypool to Miami Dolphins - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears are sending a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Miami Dolphins with Chase Claypool and will receive a 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange.

Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on Chicago Bears’ Week 5 win - Chicago Tribune - If the Chicago Bears have established an offensive identity in the last two games, with Justin Fields as a true triple threat, things could get interesting.

Lieser, Finley: Bears trade WR Chase Claypool to Dolphins, get ’25 pick swap - Chicago Sun-Times - It was clear Claypool was on his way when the team made him inactive against the Broncos, then told him to stay away from Halas Hall.

Finley: DJ Moore’s historic night a boon to Bears, Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - Moore missed the greatest receiving game in franchise history by a less than a foot.

Potash: Matt Eberflus pays tribute to Dick Butkus — ‘one of my idols’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Among the current players, rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott felt the impact of Butkus’ passing more than most. His father told him all about Butkus’ legend before Tyler ever became a Bear. “I was watching highlights of him when I was eight years old.”

Moreano: Bears Justin Fields and DJ Moore connection shines in prime time win over Commanders - CHGO Bears - The Justin Fields and DJ Moore connection was on full display throughout the entire night in the 40-20 win over the Commanders.

Best Bets: Full Sunday Slate - Windy City Gridiron - How to bet the full Sunday slate like a pro

Wiltfong: Chase Claypool and a 7th traded to the Dolphins for a 6th-round pick - Windy City Gridiron - Chase Claypool traded to the Miami Dolphins.

Wiltfong: Inside the snap counts, stats, and more from the W! - Windy City Gridiron - Here are all the snap counts for the Chicago Bears, a spotlight on some of their individual statistics, and a few team stats from their 40-20 win against the Washington Commanders.

Leming's 10 Bears Takes: Is this the game that will finally turn Chicago’s fortunes? - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears are winless no more! Despite following up a heart-breaking loss on Sunday with a short week, the Bears came into FedEx Field and put on a show for the Thursday Night Football crowd. We’ll dive into all the good and take a look at the team’s next five games. All of this and more in Week 5’s 10 Bears Takes.

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

