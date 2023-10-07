Rookie cornerback Terell Smith had an impressive training camp for the Chicago Bears. His offseason play earned him some reps at safety before he was inserted into the starting lineup at corner for several practices. Fellow rookie Tyrique Stevenson eventually won the cornerback job opposite Jaylon Johnson, but Smith has been the next man up through the early part of the season.

In five games, with starts in the last two, “T-Time” has 21 tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defended, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

In Taylor Doll’s latest Making Monsters podcast, she wanted to learn more about Chicago’s impressive fifth-rounder, so she chatted with his high school football coach from South Gwinnett High School in Snellville, Georgia, John Small.

She also spent some time with 247 Sports’ Ryan Burns, who covered Smith’s career at the University of Minnesota, to get the details on his challenging yet rewarding time with the Golden Gophers.

Get to know more about Smith here.

