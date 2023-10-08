NFL Week 6 Odds: Vikings a road favorite over the Bears

When we last saw the Chicago Bears, they were breaking their 14-game losing streak on Thursday Night Football, 40 to 20, in Washington against the Commanders. The Minnesota Vikings lost 27 to 20 earlier today against the Chiefs in Minnesota.

Even with some extra time to get ready to host the Vikings on Sunday, October 15, the Bears still open as an underdog according to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook. The line will surely have some movement before kickoff, but right now, the Vikes are favored by 3.5 points, the over/under for the game is 49, and the moneyline is +154 for Chicago and -185 for Minnesota.

Both of these teams are (1-4) and looking up at the (4-1) Lions and (2-2) Packers, so the loser of this game will take over sole possession of the NFL North cellar.

The Bears are dealing with some injuries to their running back room, and the Vikings just watched All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson leave their game with a hamstring issue.

The last time these two teams faced off was last year’s season finale, and the Vikes came out on top 29 to 13.

The Bears will be looking for their first win in Chicago since September 25, 2022.