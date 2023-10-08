Chicago Bears Starter Jacket Giveaway!

Windy City Gridiron is giving away a Chicago Bears Homage Starter Pullover Jacket, and we have two ways you can enter for a chance to win!

First, all you have to do is comment below with the words “Pay homage.”

That’s it.

The second way to enter is just as easy. For those of you who do Twitter (X), you need to make sure you are following both our accounts, @WCGridiron and @HOMAGE, and then Tweet us with the hashtag #PayHomage.

Simple!

To reiterate, just leave the comment “Pay homage” down in this comment section or Tweet us #PayHomage, and then this Thursday night (10/12) at halftime of the TNF game between the Broncos and Chiefs, we’ll pick a random winner from one of our WCG Members or Twitter followers.

We’ll make the announcement for the winner here, on Twitter, in our TNF open thread, and if you have a valid email address associated with your user name, we’ll email you the congratulations, so make sure you’re paying attention! The Starter jackets are Homage’s best-selling items by far, so if you delay in responding, your size may not be available.

These Pullover Starter Jackets will officially go on sale on October 16, and they sell out fast. Once there is a live link available to purchase, we’ll share it here.

If you’re looking for some Homage gear in the meantime, there are still a few of their satin Bears starter jackets available on their Chicago Bears page here.