WCG Sunday Livestream: NFL Week 5 - Bears In Review

Good morning, WCG. Things feel a little better after a win, don’t they?
When we signed off last week, the Chicago Bears were 0-3, going up against the Broncos at 0-3, and all discussion at that point was wondering how soon and how many people were about to be fired.
Since then it’s been a complete rollercoaster between the Bears scoring 28 points (!) en route to blowing a 21-point lead (!!) to the winless Denver Broncos (!!!), then following that up with a 24-point first half (!!!!) against the Washington Commanders and then finishing the game in emphatic fashion with DJ Moore’s 3rd touchdown and a defensive performance that resulted in two takeaways and five sacks.
We’ve got two games with a lot to break down and we’re off next week, so we’re here today to make sense of it all.
Of course, here's how you get a hold of us:
- The comments in this post. You know, this post, these comments, down there.
- Over on the Twitch stream itself
- Over on the Socials: Twitter (@WCGridiron, @SJS_illini, @SamHouseholder), BlueSky (@sjsillini, @samhouseholder), Hive (@sjs.illini)
