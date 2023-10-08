Bears RB Shuffle: Evans to sign with Herbert, Johnson, and Homer ailing

There’s nothing official yet, but Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network is reporting that the Chicago Bears intend to sign running back Darrynton Evans off the Miami Dolphins practice squad. The move is necessitated because the Bears suffered a slew of injuries to their tailbacks in their Thursday night win in Washington. It’s believed that Khalil Herbert has a high ankle sprain, Roschon Johnson is in concussion protocol, and Travis Homer is dealing with a hamstring injury.

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reports that the Bears are considering Herbert for injured reserve, but they’ll know more as the swelling subsides.

The 25-year-old Evans was in Chicago last season, and he played in six games with 64 yards rushing and 33 yards receiving. He also has some experience in special teams during his three-year career. He signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released on August 29 but signed with Miami’s practice squad two days later.

With Herbert expected to miss games, the Bears will likely turn to veteran D’Onta Foreman, whom they signed in March. He’s been inactive the last few games but is a capable NFL runner who racked up 914 yards last year in Carolina.

Chicago next plays on Sunday, October 15, against the Vikings, but the ten days between games may not be enough for Johnson to be medically cleared.

The longer week will help. To get through concussion protocol need, with no symptoms:



1: everyday activities

2: Light aerobic activity

3: Moderate activity

4: Heavy, noncontact activity

5: Practice & full contact

6: Competition



Some can take a week. Some a year#DaBears https://t.co/HNoJ5knZnM — Mason West (@WestSportsPT) October 8, 2023

Yesterday’s Chase Claypool trade leaves the Bears with an open spot on their 53-man roster, so a corresponding roster move will not be needed once the move for Evans is official.

This week, Chicago could activate nickleback Kyler Gordon from injured reserve, which would necessitate a transaction.

The Bears’ running back room also has fullback Khali Blasingame on the active roster and rookie fullback Robert Burns on the practice squad.

We’ll know more of Chicago’s roster plans this week when head coach Matt Eberflus meets the media, and the first injury report for the next game is due on Wednesday.