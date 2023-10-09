Best Bets: Packers at Raiders

The Green Bay Packers head into the desert to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. The Packers are coming off a beating at the hands of the Detroit Lions last Thursday, giving them a mini-bye week plus a day to lick their wounds. The Raiders lost a close one to the division-rival Chargers by a single score, but started backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

The rookie O’Connell slung the ball 39 times in the loss, taking 7 sacks in the process (Khalil Mack got 6 of them!). I’m having a hard time figuring out why the Raiders are a slight favorite at home either way. I’m no fan of the Packers, but this seems unearned for a Raiders team that has done very little outside of squeaking by the Denver Broncos in Week 1.

I hate to say it, but the smart money is on the Packers - it’s just not money I would place myself. The offense under O’Connell and Jimmy Garappolo has been disappointing to say the least thus far, averaging 15.5 points per game through the first quarter of the season. That lack of success sets up the under for this one as well.

Picks: Packers +1, Under 43.5

(Numbers courtesy of our partners at DraftKings Sportsbooks)

Check out what the rest of our writers think and make your picks below.