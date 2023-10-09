 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bears designate Kyler Gordon & Doug Kramer to return, make roster moves

All the latest news out of Halas Hall.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
On Monday, the Chicago Bears revealed that they have designated nickleback Kyler Gordon and center Doug Kramer to return from injured reserve. This opens a 21-day window for the team to gauge their readiness.

Gordon was sidelined with a broken hand, and Kramer was out with a foot injury. If either is activated for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Bears would need to make a roster move.

The Bears officially signed running back Darrynton Evans to their 53-man roster off the Dolphins practice squad earlier today. They also re-signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to the practice squad while releasing defensive end Deslin Alexandre.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said the team is close to adding a senior defensive analyst to help with advanced scouting for their upcoming opponents. The new coach would not be taking over play-calling duties from Eberflus.

There was no information available on the injured players following the game in Washington, and the next update on them would be on Wednesday.

