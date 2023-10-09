The Bear’s Den, October 9, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Bears reuniting with Darrynton Evans for RB depth - Chicago Sun-Times - With their depth lacking in the wake of injuries to Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer on Thursday night, the Bears are reuniting with a running back.

Breaking down the Bears’ biggest questions - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times’ Bears experts — Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash — analyze the team’s most burning issues about a quarter of the way into their topsy-turvy 1-4 season.

Let’s not restart the debate about whether Justin Fields can be great - Chicago Sun-Times - Two excellent games against two bad defenses doesn’t change what came before for the Bears quarterback.

Next leap for Bears QB Justin Fields is to consistency - Chicago Sun-Times - To become a franchise quarterback, he must make games like Thursday’s more common and less surprising. He must jump from doing it occasionally to doing it consistently.

DJ Moore: ‘Felt like it was’ best game of NFL career - ChicagoBears.com - Statistically, DJ Moore’s 230-yard, three-TD performance in Thursday night’s 40-20 win over the Commanders was the best of his six-year NFL career. It also seemed that way to the Bears receiver.

Schmitz: Everything Is Better When It Ends With A Win - Da Bears Blog - Amidst swirling rumors that foretold Matt Eberflus’ impending doom, the Chicago Bears shook their fist at destiny and blew out the Washington Commanders on the road. Given that the Bears were 5.5 point underdogs, it’s safe to say that no one expected this result

Jaylon Johnson will return when Bears host Vikings - 670 - Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will return to action when Chicago hosts Minnesota on Oct. 15, he told the Parkins & Spiegel Show on Friday evening. Johnson has missed Chicago’s past two games with a hamstring injury.

DJ Moore talks improvement of Justin Fields, Bears’ offense - 670 - After his monster 230-yard, three-touchdown performance in the Bears’$2 40-20 win against the Commanders on Thursday, receiver DJ Moore explained his connection with quarterback Justin Fields while on the Mully & Haugh Show.

Haugh: Bears give Eberflus relief with win over Commanders - 670 - Nobody is getting fired Friday at Halas Hall after the Bears snapped a 14-game losing streak with a 40-20 victory over the Commanders on Thursday night.

Kansas City holds on to win close game at Minnesota - NBC Sports - The Vikings were a game opponent, but the defending champs proved to have too much.

Justin Jefferson to undergo more tests on injured hamstring on Monday - NBC Sports - Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and it's currently unclear when he'll return.

Kansas City Chiefs 27, Minnesota Vikings 20: Minnesota falls to 1-4 - Daily Norseman - It’s a tough look after five games, but that’s where we are

Eagles stay undefeated, move to 5-0 with 23-14 victory over Rams - NBC Sports - The Eagles didn’t light up the scoreboard, but the club was well in control throughout Sunday’s contest against the Rams and won 23-14 to stay undefeated on the season.

Wiltfong: Bears RB Shuffle - Evans to sign with Herbert, Johnson, and Homer ailing - Windy City Gridiron - With three injuries in their running back room, the Bears are bringing back a familar player.

Making Monsters Bears Podcast: Getting to know Terell “T-Time” Smith - Windy City Gridiron - Terell "T-Time" Smith has had a good start to his Chicago Bears career, so Taylor Doll wanted to find out more about his journey to the NFL.

