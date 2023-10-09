Bears QB Justin Fields nominated for FedEx NFL Air Player of the Week

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is one of three nominees for the FedEx Air Player of the Week award for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Fields finished 15-for-29 (51.7%) in his Thursday night outing against the Commanders, throwing for a 125.3 passer rating, 282 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in Chicago’s 40-20 win.

This comes one week after Fields’ first nomination for Air Player of the Week, having been nominated for reaching 335 yards, four touchdowns and an interceptions against the Broncos in Week 4. He ended up losing in the voting to Bills quarterback Josh Allen. After a slow start to the 2023 season, the third-year quarterback has put together two strong performances in a row through the air.

The other two nominees for this week’s award are Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who went 36-for-46 (78.3%) with 317 yards and three touchdowns for a 108.1 passer rating, and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who went 17-for-24 (70.8%) while throwing for 252 yards and four touchdowns with a passer rating of 144.4.

Though Fields had by far the lowest completion percentage of the three, he had more touchdowns than Burrow and more passing yards than Purdy.

FedEx gives fans the opportunity to recognize weekly top-performing quarterbacks and running backs in games played on Thursday through Sunday through the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards. Voting is open until Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET at NFL.com/FedEx each week of the season. Fans can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.

Through the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in the names of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Each donation will be made in the name of the winning quarterback and running back, which will go towards needs-based scholarships to deserving HBCU students.