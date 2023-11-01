Chicago Bears Sackwatch 2023: Week 8 vs Los Angeles Chargers

Tyson Bagent is slated to get at least one more start at quarterback for the Chicago Bears on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. In his two-and-a-half games, he's only been sacked three times, which has the Sackwatch trending in a positive direction.
In the last couple of weeks, Chicago's pass protection has been solid in their use of chips and keeping extra blockers in, but Bagent has also been looking to get the ball out quickly. There's certainly a time and place for the quick game, but there's also a time to push the ball downfield to look for a big play. We saw Bagent attempt that a few times in Los Angeles with mixed results, and in New Orleans, he'll likely need to do it again against a talented Saints defense.
Justin Fields could be back soon, and when he returns, so will a higher sack percentage, but there'll also be a likelihood for more explosive plays.
Bagent short: 46-54, 309 yds, 1 TD, 0 INT, 96.7 rating
Bagent intermediate/long: 10-21, 168 yds, 0 TD, 3 INT, 35.5 passer rating
Fields short: 79-99, 700 yds, 5 TD, 2 INT, 104.6 rating
Fields intermediate/deep: 21-45, 502 yds, 6 TD, 4 INT, 90.0 rating
Sack 28 - 1st Quarter 13:28 - Joey Bosa
Admittedly, I don't watch a ton of Los Angeles Chargers games, so I'm not sure if lining up Joey Bosa on the same side as Khalil Mack is a normal thing they do, but it sure worked on this play.
While I would obviously enjoy writing Sackwatch with no sacks to diagnose, getting one as easy as this one makes for a simple breakdown. Bosa manhandled left guard Cody Whitehair, then tripped Bagent up just before he spun out of the pocket. Nothing fancy here as Bosa won with power after jolting Whitehair off balance.
Here's the individual Sackwatch tally after eight games:
Justin Fields - 9
Sacks Happen - 6
Darnell Wright - 3.5
Cody Whitehair - 2
Ja'Tyre Carter - 2
Braxton Jones - 2
Larry Borom - 1
Khari Blasingame - 1
Teven Jenkins - 1
Cole Kmet - .5
As I've often said, the breakdowns are based on my best guesses on what is happening in each play. Only the Bears know the specifics and where the blame truly lies for each sack allowed.
Historical Sackwatch after eight games:
2010 - 32 Martz
2011 - 21 Martz
2012 - 28 Tice
2013 - 12 Trestman
2014 - 20 Trestman
2015 - 14 Gase
2016 - 14 Loggains
2017 - 19 Loggains
2018 - 17 Nagy
2019 - 22 Nagy
2020 - 20 Nagy
2021 - 30 Nagy
2022 - 31 Getsy
2023 - 28 Getsy
