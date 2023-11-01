The Bear’s Den, November 1, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Emma: Montez Sweat is a proven pass rusher Bears have missed - 670 - Just hours before the trade deadline passed Tuesday, the Bears acquired pass rusher Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a second-round pick.

Bears acquire edge rusher Montez Sweat from Commanders - 670 - The Bears have made a major addition to their defensive front, agreeing to a deal to acquire edge rusher Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a second-round pick.

Source: Bears grant Jaylon Johnson permission to seek trade - 670 - The Bears have granted permission for cornerback Jaylon Johnson to seek a trade out of Chicago ahead of the of the NFL trade deadline that looms Tuesday at 3 p.m., a source confirmed.

Bears retain Jaylon Johnson as trade deadline passes - 670 - Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is staying put in Chicago, at least for the time being. Johnson wasn’t dealt by the Bears on Tuesday as the 3 p.m. trade deadline passed. That development transpired after Johnson had requested a trade out of Chicago.

Jaylon Johnson drama ends where it began: Back with the Bears with a lot to discuss - Chicago Sun-Times - Johnson requested a trade and got clearance to call other teams, sources said, but no trade materialized and he’s expected back at Halas Hall on Wednesday.

Bears get DE Montez Sweat from Commanders for 2nd-round pick: source - Chicago Sun-Times - Sweat is eighth in the NFL with 6 1⁄2 sacks this season.

Week 9 NFL power rankings: 49ers go all-in by trading for DE Chase Young - Chicago Sun-Times - Windows close quickly in the NFL, and the 49ers didn’t want to miss their chance to vie for a Super Bowl this season.

Chicago Bears trade for Washington star Montez Sweat - CHGO - The Chicago Bears ailing pass rush finally receives some big help with the arrival of Sweat at the NFL trade deadline

NFL trade deadline winners, losers: Did Bears ace day? – NBC Sports Chicago - In trading for Montez Sweat and not dealing Jaylon Johnson, the 2023 NFL trade deadline could turn out to be a rebuild-shaping day. But Ryan Poles still has...

Report sheds light on Jaylon Johnson’s approach post-trade deadline – NBC Sports Chicago - Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was not dealt prior to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but how will he approach the rest of the season?

Bears’ Montez Sweat trade shows Ryan Poles wlling to pay price for elite upgrade – NBC Sports Chicago - Montez Sweat is exactly the type of player the Bears have been missing. Elite players at premium positions aren't often available and you have to pay the tax...

Who is Montez Sweat? What you need to know after Bears trade – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles traded a second-round draft pick to the Commanders in exchange for DE Montez Sweat.

Bears’ Montez Sweat trade ripped by ESPN analyst – NBC Sports Chicago - ESPN grades Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears for their moves at the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

With less fanfare, Tyson Bagent will start vs. Saints - Chicago Sun-Times - Justin Fields will miss his third consecutive game with a dislocated thumb, giving Bagent another chance to establish himself. But with the intrigue of Bagent dimming after his first two starts, the Bears are back where they were — the sooner Fields gets back, the better.

Bears QB Justin Fields still out; Tyson Bagent to start vs. Saints - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields remains “week-to-week” and is “progressing,” coach Matt Eberflus said Monday.

Kevin O’Connell expresses hope that Kirk Cousins will return in 2024 - NBC Sports - Vikings coach believes injured QB was playing as well as anybody in the NFL.

Cris Collinsworth’s Tyson Bagent praise was so weird - For The Win - There was something off about how Collinsworth praised Bagent.

Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy "totally fine" after blow to head that didn't result in concussion evaluation - NBC Sports - Purdy struck head on ground, but no one called for him to be checked out.

Matthew Stafford's thumb injury has Rams looking for another QB - NBC Sports - With starter Matthew Stafford nursing a sprained right thumb, the Rams are expected to sign another quarterback.

NFL trade deadline: Tracking every move - How did each side fare in the swap that sent Chase Young from the Commanders to the 49ers? Kevin Patra grades the deals made in the run-up to the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

2023 NFL trade deadline: Who are the biggest winners and losers? - Judy Battista identifies winners and losers at the 2023 NFL trade deadline, including the Minnesota Vikings, who aren't throwing in the towel just yet after losing Kirk Cousins. Which teams and players benefitted from the moves? Who didn't?

NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Eagles, Ravens and Dolphins top board after shakeup; Chiefs, 49ers fall - Are the Ravens and Jaguars two of the best teams in football? Do the Chiefs and 49ers have serious concerns? After another wild week in the NFL, Eric Edholm's Power Rankings experience a significant shakeup from top to bottom.

1st-and-10: Time for Bears GM Ryan Poles to dig deep — into his pockets - Chicago Sun-Times - The upshot of the acquisition of pass rusher Montez Sweat is that Poles eventually will have to overpay someone — Sweat or cornerback Jaylon Johnson, most likely — to fuel the Bears’ rebuild. It’s the cost of getting better in the NFL.

The Bears paid the Commanders for the privilege of eventually paying Montez Sweat - Chicago Sun-Times - Montez Sweat isn’t Chase Claypool — he’s more accomplished and much more likely to stay with the team throughout his prime. For him to be worth what the Bears paid the Commanders — and will have to pay Sweat soon — his prime better be good.

Infante’s 2024 NFL Draft: Joe Alt scouting report - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst looks at one of the top offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Wiltfong: Jaylon Johnson stays with the Bears and NFC North Trade Deadline Recap - Windy City Gridiron - A recap of the Chicago Bears trade deadline deals.

Householder’s Stock up, stock down: Chicago Bears-Los Angeles Chargers review - Windy City Gridiron - Back to their losing ways.

Duerrwaechter: Chicago Bears Acquire DE Montez Sweat - Windy City Gridiron - The former Washington Commander now heads to the Windy City in an effort to bolster the Chicago Bears’ pass rush.

Sunderbruch: Ryan Poles should be out of excuses - Windy City Gridiron - Yeah, he took over a bad team. That’s why the job was open. It’s his job to fix that, and he’s not getting that job done.

Berckes: Chicago Bears offensive line keeps shuffling in 2023 - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears offensive line shuffling continues in 2023

