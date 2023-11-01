Chicago Bears Fire RB Coach David Walker

It suddenly has turned into “Black Wednesday” around the NFL...

Hours after the Las Vegas Raiders cleaned house, the Chicago Bears have reportedly dismissed running backs coach David Walker. Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic was the first to break the news.

News from @adamjahns and me: The Bears have fired running backs coach David Walker, per sources. Story⤵️ https://t.co/K02OMrMrWa — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) November 1, 2023

On the surface this seemed like an odd decision to make. Overall, the RB position in Chicago has been one of the very few bright spots this season. So there has to be more to this, right?

That’s precisely what appears to be happening. Per Kevin Fishbain, in his own article listed above, the Bears’ HR team was involved with this decision. To quote:

The Chicago Bears have fired running backs coach David Walker, according to multiple league sources. The team’s Human Resources department was involved in the decision.

Earlier this year former Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams abruptly resigned after a similar report of HR being involved was published by various writers and sources. We have yet to learn of any concrete details as to what exactly happened.

We will provide more updates as we receive them on this, and any other situation possibly brewing behind the scenes.