Bears Ryan Poles is ‘confident’ an extension for Montez Sweat will get done

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles met the media earlier today to discuss his team a day following the NFL trade deadline, and he expressed optimism that they’ll be able to sign newly acquired Montez Sweat to an extension.

“We’re currently working on getting a contract done now,” Poles said.

The Bears sent a second-round draft pick to the Washington Commanders for Sweat, a 2024 free agent, so getting him locked up is a priority.

“If you look at the free agent stack now, it’s going to look very different by the time you get to that point of the year because there are so many different opportunities that can pop up in terms of extensions, tags, different things like that. So, we decided with that type of player, we wanted to capitalize on that now.”

The Atlanta Falcons were close to dealing for Sweat, a Georgia native, so if he were to get to free agency, the Bears would have plenty of competition. But now, the Bears will have time to sell Sweat on their vision, but more importantly, exclusive negotiating rights.

“I feel really confident that we can get a deal done,” said Poles.

Sweat didn’t answer any questions about a potential contract extension in his press conference; instead, he said his representation would handle that.

“I’m sure my agents are talking about it,” he said. “My agents and them are talking about something. But I’m not really in any of it right now. I’m just ready to get to work.”

Poles also discussed his preference to keep cornerback Jaylon Johnson, whom he allowed to seek a trade before the deadline, and said that talks have been ongoing with his camp.

There was some interest in a trade, but nothing materialized in the ballpark that Poles was seeking.

“I don’t want to lose Jaylon Johnson,” Poles said. “If I were to lose Jaylon Johnson, I would like to have a high chance of hitting on another Jaylon Johnson, which to me, is a late first, early second.”

While Johnson said he’d like to stay in Chicago long-term, he also said he’s ready to test free agency if it comes to that.