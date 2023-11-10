Best Bets: Full Sunday Slate

It’s a weekend without Chicago Bears football, which means that some of you will touch some grass this Sunday. Plan a picnic, take a stroll, maybe even get some exercise. We applaud you. For the rest of us, there’s 14 hours of football starting with another morning kickoff with the Colts and Patriots. Bears fans should all be cheering for the Patriots in that one to get their third win of the year.

Some fun games in the noon slate including the Texans at the Bengals. The Texans are a plucky team with a fun rookie quarterback that is showing a little flash early but the Bengals look like they’re finally firing on all cylinders. The game that I really want to focus in on is the San Francisco 49ers traveling to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars as three point favorites.

Both teams are coming off a bye week, the 49ers licking their wounds after suffering three straight losses. The Jaguars winners of five straight including a couple of road wins in New Orleans and Pittsburgh. Both teams have legitimate hopes for deep playoff runs. It’s easily the most intriguing game on the slate for me.

The 49ers look to get a healthy Deebo Samuel back in the lineup with the hopes that his return will help spark a struggling offense. The 49ers defense has played incredibly well this season with the fewest points allowed in the NFC. I’m just not sure they deserve to be the favorites against a good Jags team on the road in a noon game. This has all the makings of a playoff-like game with the rising Jaguars looking for a statement win. I’m going to say they get it and the narrative around this Jags team changes on Monday to title contender.

Picks: Jaguars moneyline, Under 45

Numbers courtesy of our partners at DraftKings Sportsbooks

Check out what the rest of our writers think and make your picks below.