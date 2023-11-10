The Bears Win Den, November 10, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Both QBs struggle, but Bears beat Panthers 16-13 - Chicago Sun-Times

- There was little difference Thursday night between the Bears’ undrafted rookie and the quarterback the Panthers drafted first overall in April.

Bears’ 16-13 squeaker good for 2024 draft, but it leaves little else to celebrate - Chicago Sun-Times - There’s no way anyone feels better about where coach Matt Eberflus is steering the Bears than they did before kickoff.

Bears looking out for No. 1 thanks to trade with Panthers - Chicago Sun-Times - Receiver DJ Moore was a key part of the deal, but the Panthers’ 2024 first-round pick is looming larger and larger.

Alex Brown: Getsy’s playcalling more tailored to Bagent than Fields – NBC Sports Chicago - Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent has now won two of his four starts after a win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, but should the Bears consider...

Bears observations: Defense smothers Bryce Young, Panthers in 16-13 win – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears’ defense suffocated the Panthers on Thursday Night Football in a game that both improved Chicago’s record and draft stock.

Bears vs. Panthers: Best players and poor performances – NBC Sports Chicago - From Tyson Bagent to Kyler Gordon here are the big impact players in the Bears win over the Panthers on Thursday Night Football

Bernstein: Awful Bears win a terrible game - 670 - Let’s take our cue from Amazon’s coverage of one of the worst football games any of us have seen in recent memory, the Bears winning a painful battle of the bottom feeders over the Panthers, 16-13, on Thursday at Soldier Field.

Thursday Night Football: Bears hold off Panthers 16-13 - NBC Sports - Chicago owns Carolina’s first-round draft pick as part of the Bryce Young trade, and the Panthers fell to 1-8.

Bears WR DJ Moore on 2 pass-interference calls against him: ‘Maybe we need other refs’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Moore said he didn’t get an explanation for one call and disagreed with the explanation for the other.

Three takeaways from Bears-Panthers - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears need quarterback Justin Fields back. He wasn’t cleared for Thursday’s game but has 10 days until the Bears play the Lions.

What’s wrong with the Bears? Call it the Curse of the McCaskeys. - Chicago Sun-Times - Another season is down the drain, and you know who is to blame again.

Panthers 13, Bears 16: A series of failings - Cat Scratch Reader - Everything is bad.

Geno Smith on limiting Seahawks turnovers: “It starts with me” - NBC Sports - Pete Carroll, like most coaches, wants his offense to minimize turnovers.

2023 NFL Week 10: Chicago Bears slowly suffocate the slightly inferior Carolina Panthers for statement 6th win of the Eberflus era - Windy City Gridiron - It’s a good week when you can both win and improve the value of one of your draft picks.

Bears vs. Panthers: Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show! - Windy City Gridiron - Talk about the Bears and Panthers game here!

Chicago Bears Week 10 Fan Confidence Results - Windy City Gridiron - Results for this week’s Bears Reacts confidence survey are here:

