Making Monsters: Getting to know Bears OG Teven Jenkins

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins has been mauling defenders all season, and during the last two years, he’s been one of the few a bright spots on the roster. So when we found out Taylor Doll had a Jenkins episode on the docket, we were fired up.

On her latest Making Monsters she had a fun interview with Teven’s brother, Jaylen Jenkins. She also chatted with his former offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State, Greg Adkins, and with his high school head coach, Carlos Kelly.

Taylor’s latest is a fun peek at Jenkins’ journey to the Bears with a few people who know him well.

Her full podcast can be heard here:

And her interview with Jaylen Jenkins can be seen on our video channel here:

