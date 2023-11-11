The Bear’s Den, November 11, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Bears DE Montez Sweat made his presence known vs. Panthers - Bears Wire USA Today - Montez Sweat generated 8 pressures against the Panthers, the most by a Bears defender since Robert Quinn in 2020.

Pressure Is Nice But Bears Look for Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Montez Sweat and the Chicago Bears defense had pass rush heat but no takeaways Thursday night and it’s something their new pass rusher wants to correct.

Bears Report Card: Nothing Up Their Sleeves Except Basic Win - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears News, Analysis and More - Ugly win has its purpose as the draft prospects look better now and the defense continues to improve for Chicago.

Schrock: Bears find way, offer glimpse of true selves in gritty win vs. Panthers – NBC Sports Chicago - For one night against a bad team, the Bears showed what they might be able to become, but it needs to lead to something more than good vibes on a Thursday night.

In Bears’ win over Panthers, DJ Moore thought D’Onta Foreman was extra motivated to beat their former team - 670 The Score - Bears receiver DJ Moore thought running back D’Onta Foreman played “with a vengeance” as they earned a win against their former team in Chicago’s 16-13 victory against Carolina on Thursday night.

Mayer: Eberflus reflects on Bears’ hard-fought win over Panthers - ChicagoBears.com

Coach Matt Eberflus was impressed with several aspects of the Bears’ performance in Thursday night’s 16-13 victory over the Panthers at Soldier Field.

Potash: No such thing as a bad win to struggling Bears, but ... - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears need a truer test to confirm their belief they’re close to a breakthrough. And that will come against the Lions on Nov. 19 at Ford Field. The momentum they feel means nothing if they can’t turn it into a credible — if not winning — performance against a playoff contender.

Bears WR DJ Moore was critical of the officiating vs. Panthers - Bears Wire USA Today - DJ Moore explained why the officials were “getting on my nerves” in the Bears’ Thursday night win over the Panthers.

Finley: Bears plan to turn offensive pass interference calls into league for review - Chicago Sun-Times - Both were called against DJ Moore, prompting the receiver to be upset after the game.

Lieser: Next 4 games set stage perfectly for Bears to make final assessment of QB Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears coach Matt Eberflus will wait until next week to give an update as Fields rehabs his thumb injury.

Biggs’ 10 thoughts on Week 10 win, NFL draft impact - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears won an ugly game in a short week that either looked like a defensive battle or bad offensive football. Far more valuable is the boost they will get from the first-round draft pick they have coming from the Carolina Panthers.

