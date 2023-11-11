Best Bets: Props!

Another week, another round of tasty matchups for the prop bets column. Let’s start with running backs with positive match ups in games that may see a positive game script:

Bijan Robinson at Arizona

Rhamondre Stevenson vs Indianapolis

Breece Hall at Raiders

Tony Pollard vs Giants

James Cook vs Broncos

Pollard’s Cowboys might blow out the Giants and limit his production but he should be able to clear his total. Just to be sure, I’m going with rushing plus receiving as he’s likely to do his damage early and I don’t care where the yards come from. As for the other backs, all are in close spread games so should get carries deep into the game and I like all of those matches.

As for passing games, I like a lot wide receivers going against bad or banged up secondaries. I think you can take your favorite Seahawks wideout and be fine, but I’m going to lean on Smith-Njigba to clear his modest projection.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs Washington

Amon-Ra St. Brown at Chargers

Chris Olave at Minnesota

Christian Kirk & Calvin Ridley vs San Francisco

DeAndre Hopkins at Tampa Bay

Finally, I’m rolling with a couple rookie tight ends in Dalton Kincaid and Sam La Porta. Both have respectable lines here so no freebies like they have been in the past but I still like both to have nice games in positive spots. Good luck and may all your overs hit!

