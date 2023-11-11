Chicago Bears roster reset

The Chicago Bears are back at a full 16-man practice squad with yesterday's re-signing of cornerback Greg Stroman Jr.

The full practice squad is right here.

In case you missed it, the Bears waived Stroman (and safety Duron Harmon) from their 53-man roster on November 8. To take those two vacant roster spots, the Bears activated cornerback Josh Blackwell and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from injured reserve before Thursday's game against the Panthers.

So far this year, the 27-year-old Stroman has appeared in seven games with 19 tackles, one sack, and one interception.

Chicago still has one player in his 21-day practice window, running back Khalil Herbert, and it's likely the Bears will activate him for their week 11 matchup in Detroit against the NFC North leading Lions on Sunday, November 19.

The current 53-man roster is here.