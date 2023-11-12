NFL Week 11 Odds: Detroit Lions favored by 9 over Chicago Bears

The (3-7) Chicago Bears head to Motown in one week for their first game this season against the division-leading (7-2) Detroit Lions. The Bears are coming off a narrow 16 to 13 prime-time win on Thursday Night Football against the Panthers, while Detroit just won a 41 to 38 shootout in L.A. against the Chargers.

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lions are a 9-point favorite in their week eleven matchup against the Bears, with the over/under for the game at 46.5, and the money line at +330 for Chicago and -425 for Detroit.

The Bears could be getting starting quarterback Justin Fields back for his first action since he dislocated his right thumb on October 15. They should also have running back Khalil Herbert back after injuring his ankle on October 5. Both players were close to playing last week, but with the short turnaround time, Chicago elected to keep them on the sideline.

What are your thoughts on the early odds for the Bears vs. Lions?