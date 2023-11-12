WCG Sunday Livestream: The Mini-Bye Check-In

The Chicago Bears followed up a disappointing showing against the New Orleans Saints by winning a bad football game against the Carolina Panthers. With Justin Fields’ recovery and return to action on the horizon after the mini-bye against the Detroit Lions, the mini-bye makes this a perfect occasion to recap a very busy week for the Bears and preview the next couple of weeks while we’re out.

If you want to get in touch with the show, of course, and make comments, here’s how you do that:

Comments on a Livestream? Here? On this post, in this comment thread, localized entirely on Windy City Gridiron? ...Yes.

...May I see it on Twitch at this link here? ... Actually yes.

Well, Bears, you are an odd team, but I must say you have a good community over on Twitter (@WCGridiron, @SJS_illini, @SamHouseholder) and BlueSky (@sjsillini, @samhouseholder).

The bit is done, we’ll be live at 9:30 AM CT. See you then.