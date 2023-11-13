Best Bets: Broncos at Bills

Are the Denver Broncos figuring it out? After being the butt of NFL jokes for a few weeks after a 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Broncos have won three of their last five games. The Broncos defense, which was a good unit last year, has allowed only 15 points per game over their last three. Two of those games came against Kansas City. Coming off a bye week with extra time to prepare for the Buffalo Bills, I don’t think the Broncos are the cupcake that many think.

The Bills, on the other hand, are a bit off heading into a fascinating stretch. The team sits at 5-4 and has a killer schedule down the stretch. They play the Jets, Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys, Chargers, Patriots, and finally the Dolphins to close out the year. You might scoff at the Jets and Patriots games but they lost the first round against each of them. This really is the easiest game on the slate.

We all want the Bills to return to form and bury opponents, but I’m not sure that’s their identity this year. With the offense struggling, I think this one stays close until the end with some late Josh Allen heroics to pull off a late victory in a low scoring affair.

Picks: Broncos +7.5, under 47

Numbers courtesy of our partners at DraftKings Sportsbooks

