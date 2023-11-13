The Chicago Bears won their third game of the season back on Thursday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers, which matches their win total from last year. Head coach Matt Eberflus has seven games to figure out how to get four more wins, which would catapult him ahead of Abe Gibron’s .274 winning percentage. If Eberflus’ squad ends up 7-10, he’ll be 10-24 overall, which would give him a .294 winning percentage in his two years on the job.

Anything less than seven wins this season and Flus will remain statistically the worst head coach in Bears history.

Here’s Chicago’s remaining schedule.

Week 11: Sunday, November 19 at Detroit Lions

Week 12: Monday, November 27 at Minnesota Vikings

Week 13: Bye Week

Week 14: Sunday, December 10 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 15: Sunday, December 17 at Cleveland Browns

Week 16: Sunday, December 24 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 17: Sunday, December 31 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 18: Sunday, January 7 at Green Bay Packers

How do you see the Bears closing out the season?

