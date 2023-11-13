The Bear’s Den, November 13, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Bears excited about RB D’Onta Foreman’s progress - Chicago Sun-Times - D’Onta Foreman spent all Thursday thinking about the Panthers, and how they let him sign elsewhere despite rushing for 914 yards in place of Christian McCaffrey last year.

Schmitz: Chicago Bears Dominated Their Foe, Secure Future On Thursday Night - Da Bears Blog - Coming out of halftime, Bears’ Head Coach Matt Eberflus promised the nation that he ‘had tricks up his sleeve’ in the 2nd half of Chicago’s game against the Carolina Panthers. He may not have had much more in mind than a battering D’Onta Foreman touchdown run and a suffocating defensive gameplan, but he reached into his sleeve and pulled out a gritty, ugly win on Thursday Night Football all the same.

Matt Eberflus lauds Montez Sweat’s impact in Bears’ win - 670 - Bears head coach Matt Eberflus praised new pass rusher Montez Sweat, who recorded eight quarterback pressures during his team’s 16-13 win against the Panthers on Thursday.

Bears believe stifling defensive outing is ‘just a preview’ - 670 - In the Bears’ 16-13 win against the Panthers on Thursday at Soldier Field, Chicago’s defense held Carolina to just 213 yards of total offense.

As Fields nears his return, Bagent savors Bears’ victory - 670 - Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent knows well that nothing is guaranteed in life or the NFL, which is why he made a point to savor Chicago’s 16-13 win against Carolina on Thursday at Soldier Field.

Haugh: Bears survive to win a game they simply couldn’t lose - 670 - The Bears’ 16-13 win against the Panthers on Thursday at Soldier Field was survival more than a breakthrough, running in place more than taking a step forward.

Bears cruising toward 2 high draft picks, but what will GM Ryan Poles do with them? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears currently are projected to pick twice in the top 10 next year and have a good chance at landing the No. 1 overall selection.

Breaking down the Bears’ biggest questions - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash analyze the 3-7 Bears’ most pressing questions as they embark on another “mini-bye.”

Bears feeling the ‘Tez Factor,’ but they need to sweat a lack of sacks - Chicago Sun-Times - Thursday night, defensive end Montez Sweat looked a lot more like the player the Bears envisioned when they gave him the richest per-year salary in franchise history.

Kevin O’Connell: Josh Dobbs “pretty outstanding” in Sunday’s win - NBC Sports - The Vikings were feeling pretty glum after Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles a couple of weeks ago, but the feeling couldn’t be more different around the team now.

Jared Goff on Dan Campbell’s fourth down calls: “He’s got big balls, and he showed it” - NBC Sports - The Lions went for it on fourth down five times in today’s win over the Chargers, and they converted on four of those five.

Kyler Murray leads Cardinals to 25-23 win in 2023 debut - NBC Sports - Matt Prater's last-second field goal gave the Cardinals their second win of the season.

Five teams kicked game-winning field goals as time expired, most in a day in NFL history - NBC Sports - Today was one of the most exciting days in the history of the NFL.

Cowboys bash Giants again, winning 49-17 with 640 yards of offense - NBC Sports - The Cowboys finished off the Giants on Sunday, winning 49-17 after an opening-day 40-0 victory over New York.

Wiltfong: NFL Week 11 Odds - Detroit Lions favored by 9 over Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - We check in on the early odds for the Bears at the Lions game.

Thompson: Ryan Poles’ big win Thursday night could help save his future with Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Ryan Poles won big last Thursday — and it wasn’t just because the Chicago Bears’ win over the Carolina Panthers gave them a better chance at the No. 1 overall pick.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears roster reset - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears are back at a full 16-man practice squad with the re-signing of cornerback Greg Stroman Jr.

Gabriel: A Scout’s Take on why the Bears' defense has improved so much recently - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel has some thought on Chicago’s improving defense.

