Bears ‘need more time’ to determine if Justin Fields can play Sunday

The Chicago Bears were back at Halas Hall today for a modified practice that focused on individual drills, and starting quarterback Justin Fields was on the field. However, head coach Matt Eberflus was not ready to give an update on Fields' thumb injury that has kept him sidelined for the last four games.

"We just need more time," Eberflus said earlier today at his press conference. "We need team work (at practice), we need that, and we'll eventually get there. We're just not there right now."

He did say that Fields looked good throwing the ball today but wouldn't clarify if he has been medically cleared.

"Once we see him in the game of football, going against the scout team, taking snaps, and playing full speed, we'll make a determination. But it's not there today."

He was asked for more details but said he'd give no official update until after Wednesday's practice, when the team must provide the first injury report for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Right guard Nate Davis was also practicing in the individual drills today, and we'll find out more about his recovery from his high ankle sprain on Wednesday. Eberflus was asked if Davis could play on the left side, and he gave an answer relating to all three of his guards.

"I see really all three (Nate Davis, Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair) able to flip and play. We just gotta figure the best combo, who's next to who, and what gives us the best spot."

Davis was playing well following his bereavement leave after his mother's passing, and before his ankle injury, so he'll be back in the starting lineup once he's ready.