Reach Rescue: Week 11’s Touchdown For Tails Chicagoland Rescue Of The Week

I hope that everyone enjoyed the extended “mini bye week” for the Chicago Bears after their 16-13 victory at Soldier Field last Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers. Now, we are onto Week 11, as the Bears will head back out on the road to face the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. At (3-7), Chicago will be looking to start a winning streak. Here at Touchdown For Tails, we are excited at the prospect of two in a row! In Week 11, we’ll be featuring Reach Rescue.

As always, here’s a breakdown of how Touchdown For Tails will work.

Each week, we will be featuring a new rescue. Within that week, you’ll have a few options to “bet” on. Now, when I say bet, what I really mean is, how much you’re willing to donate to the featured animal rescue organization of the week. Here’s how it’ll work.

A Chicago Bears win = $25 donation Three-to-five Prop Bets: Hitting on the prop = $10 donation. Missing on the prop= $5

Ultimately, what I would like to do is make the Bears winning on the field as rewarding to our featured rescues as possible! Those of you who donate nine (or more) times throughout the season will be entered into a drawing at the end of the season to win a Chicago Bears Nike “Game” Jersey. The player and sizing will be of your choice. For each Chicago Bears win, I will personally donate $25. I will also choose one prop bet (brought to you by Draft Kings) that I will also “bet” on.

The ultimate goal of this is to get Bears fans more involved with the community around them. Football season is already the best time of year, so why not make it a little better by helping become a solution to a growing problem around the country? Every single dollar donated on a weekly basis will go directly to that featured rescue.

Week 11 “Things to bet on” (Brought to you by DraftKings)

Game: Chicago Bears (+6.5) over Detroit Lions (-6.5) ($25 donation if the Bears win)

Non-Bettors “Bets”:

Justin Fields two or more total touchdowns (over/under) ($10 donation if you win. $5 if you lose.) David Montgomery total yards 50 (over/under) ($10 donation if you win. $5 if you lose.)

Prop Bets:

Bears total team points (17.5): Over (-102)/Under (-118) Bears to score first (moneyline): Yes (+600)/ No (-1,200) Game goes to overtime: Yes (+1,300)

Touchdown For Tails Week 11 Rescue of the Week: Reach Rescue

Contact: 372 Townline Road, Mundelein, IL 60060 (847) 566-6799

Website: https://www.reachrescue.org/

Where To Donate: https://www.reachrescue.org/support

Reach Rescue first started in 2011. In that time, they have saved over 5,000 dogs due to their fantastic fosters, volunteers, and resources that the community has helped provide. They have been featured on WGN 9, ABC 7, and the Daily Herald over the years for the fantastic events that they do within the Chicago community. They are a 100% volunteer-run organization that applies a tried and true process for adoption. Their primary goal is to find the perfect match the first time around, which is why they start with an application that will ask the new family what they are looking for and what their current situation is like. Adopting animals is one thing but keeping the return rate low takes work!

Reach Rescue’s mission statement:

“Reach Rescue rescues dogs and cats that are stray, abandoned, relinquished, abused, neglected, or have run out of time at public shelters and scheduled to be euthanized as a result of overpopulation. Reach attempts at all times to bring animals and their people together. The organization is committed to promoting the rescue, adoption, and public education necessary to ensure that all animals passing through our care REACH a stable, healthy and happy life.”

If you are interested in getting involved, donating, or adopting, please visit their website for more information. They always accepting donations (in multiple forms) and also run a Resale Shop, where 100% of the proceeds go to helping more dogs!

Featured Pets Of The Week

Please note that all animal bios are taken directly from the featured rescue’s website. These bios are put together by the animal’s current foster or someone with knowledge of each animal within the organization. For more information on a specific pet, please reach out to the rescue directly.

BRITNEY EARS (1-Year-Old Female)

“Britney is like a one-year-old with a never-ending battery – she’s full of energy and ready to conquer the world, or at least your heart. Standing at a perky 17 inches tall at her shoulders, and if you count those adorable ears, she’s a soaring 24 inches tall! She’s a bit of a mystery mix, but we think she’s part Jack Russell and part Terrier – a combo that makes her bigger and taller than your average Jack Russell.

This playful pup is all about the good times, and she’s got a special fondness for toys and chew bones. If you’ve got a collection of squeaky toys, she’s ready to give them the playtime of their lives. Britney’s a social butterfly when it comes to other dogs – she’s always up for a game of chase or a friendly playing. She’s also got a curious side when it comes to cats, but no need to worry; she’s been a purr-fectly polite guest with her foster family’s feline friends.

When she’s not zooming around the backyard like a furry tornado or out on a leisurely stroll, Britney wants to be right by your side. She’s a loyal companion, always ready to be part of your daily adventures. And when it’s time to wind down and watch some TV, Britney isn’t content with just any spot. No, she’s got her eyes set on the center stage, snuggled up with her foster family. Sometimes, she even takes the term “lap dog” to a whole new level, choosing to perch herself on top of her foster sister!

Now, because Britney’s got that youthful exuberance, we recommend some training to help channel all that vibrant energy. She’s crate trained, although she’s not exactly a fan of it – who can blame her when there’s so much fun to be had? But with the right guidance, she’ll learn to be the well-mannered canine companion you’ve always dreamed of.

Britney is looking for a forever home that matches her lively spirit. While a fenced-in yard would be a bonus, it’s not a deal-breaker – she just wants plenty of space to stretch her legs and run free. So, if you’re an active, fun-loving human who’s ready for a companion to keep you on your toes, Britney could be your perfect match. Come meet this bundle of joy today, and get ready to embark on countless adventures together! ❤️”

DANIEL (2-Year-Old Male)

“Daniel is a sweet, loving guy who also has an adventurous side that loves to explore and wander. He enjoys going for walks and spending time in the backyard with his people or taking car rides to explore more of the world around him. Daniel is looking for a family or individual who will take him out on adventures to placate his wanderlust and then snuggle with him at home. He will need a family willing to continue working with him on training. He would also benefit from having other dogs around.

Daniel was named in honor of the Good Samaritan who found him and another dog by the side of a busy road and kept them company for hours until a rescue team could reach them. Now, he’s ready to pay that kindness forward with lots of cuddles and puppy kisses!”

JELLYFISH (3-Year-Old Female)

“Imagine waking up with this adorable face every morning! Jellyfish is a 10-pound, almost 8-month-old Chiweenie (Chihuahua - Dachshund mix). She’s as sweet as they come, loves being loved on, and is a pretty chill puppy. A bit shy at first, she warms up quickly with belly rubs.”

HARRISON FORD (1-Year-Old Male)

“Meet Harrison! This handsome 1-year old boy never stops smiling. If you are looking for a high energy companion with a big heart to always make you laugh, Harrison is the goofy guy for you! Harrison is fully potty-trained, crate-trained, and knows all his obedience commands (sit, down, stay, come, leave it, and even more!). Harrison loves nothing more than spending time with people. Some of his favorite activities are sunbathing (absolute favorite), playing monkey-in-the-middle (only if he’s in the middle), bone-chomping, smart toys, watching human TV while snuggling, and his favorite snack is blueberries.”

More Resources For How To Get Involved

As a country, we have a homeless animal crisis on our hands that only seems to be getting worse by the day. Stray animals are found every day. With the volatility of the job market, more families are losing their homes and can no longer care for their pets. The list of reasons contributing to this issue runs long. That’s where we can all come in. Whether you want to volunteer, foster, or simply donate, it all makes a difference. For our family, getting involved with animal rescue has been a rewarding experience. While we might not always have the time to foster or volunteer our time, there are many ways to make an impact. Below are three links to check out if this is something you or your family might be interested in doing.