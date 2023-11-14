Stock up, stock down: Bears-Panthers

The Chicago Bears won a football game.

Never mind that it was against a one-win Carolina Panthers team. Or that it was an ugly game. Or that it was only by a margin of three over a team that had an average margin of defeat of 12.5 points.

For one brief night and a few extra days, Bears fans can celebrate a winner.

Let’s look at who is up and who is down after the latest game.

Stock up

Kyler Gordon, CB - I was a little hard on Gordon last month and I was rightly blasted in the comments. Gordon is playing great football. He’s everywhere. He finished with seven tackles, two TFLs and one pass defensed.

Montez Sweat, DE - While he has yet to record a sack in Chicago, Sweat is making his presence felt. He helped free up Yannick Ngakoue for his only sack of the night and pressured Bryce Young many times. He was credited with three QB hits.

Teven Jenkins, OG - Since returning from his injury, Jenkins is playing great football. filling in for Nate Davis on the right side, I feel like has also helped Jenkins pick up his game and really get into his comfort zone. If he can keep this up and stay healthy, he could earn himself a nice contract extension.

Stock down

Jaquon Brisker, S - Brisker wasn’t bad, but he continues to be frustrating. A roller coaster between good and solid play and big misses. It’s frustrating to watch.

DeMarcus Walker, DE - Walker is quickly turning into Al-Quadin Muhammad 2.0. In Walker’s last four games he’s recorded zero TFLs, zero QB hits and zero sacks. On the season he has just 1.5 sacks and five QB hits.

Trenton Gill, P - Shoutout to Bill Zimmerman and Jeff Berckes for their great breakdown of this on the Not Your Average Postgame Show. Gill didn’t have his strongest game and while the coverage unit wasn’t helpful either, his punt helped set up the Panthers’ only touchdown of the night. Maybe not a full stock down on Gill, but it was a mixed bag overall.