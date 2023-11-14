The Bear’s Den, November 14, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears GM Ryan Poles will define tenure by moves he makes at QB, head coach - Chicago Sun-Times - As Poles progresses through his rebuild, he needs those positions solidified going into next season.

Justin Fields update: Chicago Bears QB ‘in a good spot’ to start Lions week - CHGO Sports - Chicago Bears coach Matt Ebeflus provided an update on Justin Fields after Monday’s practice at Halas Hall.

Let us never speak of that Bears-Panthers game again - That wasn’t a game we’ll be talking about years from now.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus shares specific team improvements – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have played better football recently, and head coach Matt Eberflus explained some of the factors he’s seen in the turnaround.

Bears open to all options for pending Teven Jenkins-Nate Davis question – NBC Sports Chicago - Nate Davis and Teven Jenkins are undoubtedly two of the Bears’ best offensive linemen. When Davis returns, the Bears will have an important question to answer,...

How Justin Fields return would change Bears offense – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears found a winning formula with Tyson Bagent, but Justin Fields has different strengths

Bears Currently Winning Race For First Overall Pick - Da Bears Blog - With the Arizona Cardinals looking more than functional in a big win over Atlanta, your Chicago Bears are once again in possession of the #1 overall pick.

Bears’ defense looking ‘to go on a run’ after stopping lowly Panthers - Chicago Sun-Times - After a dominant performance against 1-8 Carolina — and with DE Montez Sweat getting acclimated — Bears defenders feel they’re on the verge of regaining that swagger they felt early in training camp. But the Lions on Sunday will be a true test of where they are.

Bears QB Justin Fields trends toward return, but coach Matt Eberflus holds off on naming starter vs. Lions - Chicago Sun-Times - Rookie Tyson Bagent has started in Fields’ place the last four games. Fields is approaching the one-month mark since his injury.

Matt Eberflus has to be hoping for a Lions-like second-half turnaround - Chicago Sun-Times - Lions coach Dan Campbell has proven that turnarounds are possible. The problem for Matt Eberflus, though, is that he doesn’t get to do what Campbell did last year — play the Bears twice in the second half of the season.

Bears DE Montez Sweat putting in extra time to catch up on Bears’ scheme after trade - Chicago Sun-Times - Just two days after his first practice, Sweat played two games for the Bears in five days.

Bears’ offensive line should have guard surplus when Nate Davis returns - Chicago Sun-Times - Usually the Bears have too few offensive linemen. But when Davis comes back, they’ll have three quality guards for two spots.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Aaron Rodgers targeting mid-December return from Achilles injury – NBC Sports Chicago - New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles during the team’s first game of the season on Sept. 11.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Jim Harbaugh will attend Friday’s hearing, and potentially testify - NBC Sports - The day before Michigan plays a football game at Maryland, another game will play out in a Michigan courtroom.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Chicago Bears Podcast: What’s next for the 3-7 Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - Check out our latest Bear & Balanced for an exciting breakdown of the Bears' win against the Panthers.

Wiltfong: Bears ‘need more time’ to determine if Justin Fields can play Sunday - Windy City Gridiron - Still no official word about Justin Fields being back in the lineup.

