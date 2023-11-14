NFL Week 11 Reacts: How confident are you in the direction of the Chicago Bears?

The Chicago Bears have won three of their last six games, and they could be getting their starting quarterback, running back, and offensive guard back from injury this week. They face the NFC North-leading Lions on Sunday, but things may be trending up for the franchise.

Head coach Matt Eberflus’ defense has been looking better of late, which could keep them in games, and if Luke Getsy’s offense can remember to run the ball and do more of what worked last season, perhaps we’ll see the Justin Fields from his last full game before injuring his thumb.

Even though Fields has missed four games, his 11 touchdown passes are tied for 16th in the NFL, and his 6.8 TD percentage is second only to Russell Wilson. Fields is also in the top ten in yards per passing attempt and yards per completion.

What’s going to suck for him and the Bears’ offense is they’re facing the toughest four-game stretch of the season, and even if they start to click, it’s probably too little too late.

Where’s your confidence in this franchise heading into week eleven’s matchup in Detroit?

