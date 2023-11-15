The Bear’s Den, November 15, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

1st-and-10: Did the Bears miss on C.J. Stroud? - Chicago Sun-Times - The bounty Ryan Poles received for the No. 1 overall pick might still be better option — especially with the Panthers’ pick currently No. 1 overall. But the Texans’ success with Stroud rekindles a frustrating lament for Bears fans: What are the Texans doing that the Bears are not?

Chicago Bears midseason grades: What do players deserve after a 3-7 start? - CHGO Sports - There’s been some good and a lot of bad for the Chicago Bears. What do their midseason grades look like?

Justin Fields ‘in good spot,’ but status unclear vs. Lions – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears believe Justin Fields is “in a good spot” but have no clarity on his status as they begin prep for the Lions.

Schmitz: Reviewing Bears’ Defensive Standouts From Thursday Night - - Yesterday I finally got access to the Bears’ All-22 from Thursday Night — let’s review some defensive highlights.

Bears’ Jaquan Brisker: Justin Fields ‘looks ready to go’ - 670 - While Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Monday continued to keep quarterback Justin Fields’ health and playing status under wraps, safety Jaquan Brisker has seen enough out of Fields in practice recently to declare he’s ready to return to action.

Thompson: Has Justin Fields made a key improvement ahead of Bears return? - Windy City Gridiron - A video of Justin Fields at Chicago Bears practice revealed a little extra pep in his step — literally.

Householder's stock up, stock down: Chicago Bears-Carolina Panthers review - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears got back to their winning ways, if only for a night.

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears continue to look less than subpar in win vs Panthers - Windy City Gridiron - The incoherent ramblings of a belligerent Bears fan

Leming: Reach Rescue - Week 11’s Touchdown For Tails Chicagoland Rescue Of The Week - Windy City Gridiron - When the Bears win, so does our featured animal rescue of the week! Each week, we’ll feature a new Chicagoland animal rescue partner with whom we’ll team up. Whatever the amount, all donations (both time and money) are welcome. This week’s featured rescue is Reach Rescue.

