Bears vs Lions: Everything you need to know for Week 11

The Chicago Bears will take on the division-leading Detroit Lions on Sunday, which will give them their first look at former Bear David Montgomery, who is in the midst of the best-rushing season of his career. He’s missed three games due to injury, but he’s averaging a career-high 83.5 yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry. He hasn’t been active as a receiver, with only six receptions, but he’s fit right into their offense and given the Lions one of the better 1-2 punches at running back along with rookie Jahmyr Gibbs.

Chicago’s run defense is their strength, but they’ll face their biggest test this year against Montgomery, Gibbs, and a fantastic offensive line. The Bears have a potent rushing attack as well, and their o-line will be getting Nate Davis back at right guard.

If Chicago hopes to pull off the upset, they’ll need a huge game out of their trenches.

We’ll keep compiling all our Bears-Lions stuff here in this story stream — both pre and post-game — so check back often.