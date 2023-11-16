The Bear’s Den, November 16, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Are Bears in Midst of Defensive Revolution? - Da Bears Blog - Last night I dove deep into the Bears’ tape from the now-old Thursday night game in New Orleans...

Bears demote Cody Whitehair to reserve role - 670 - With the right guard Nate Davis returning from a high ankle sprain, the Bears are once again reshuffling their offensive line. The series of moves has resulted in veteran offensive lineman Cody Whitehair being demoted to a reserve role.

Justin Fields: 'I'm not here to prove anything to anybody' - 670 - Bears quarterback Justin Fields is set to return to action against the Lions on Sunday after missing the previous four games with a dislocated right thumb.

Bears’ plan is to start Justin Fields against Lions - 670 - Quarterback Justin Fields has been medically cleared to play when the Bears visit the Lions on Sunday, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday. Fields has missed the past four games due to a dislocated right thumb.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus has 7 games to make public see what GM Ryan Poles sees - Chicago Sun-Times - Eberflus can still claw his way out of the job security conversation, but he’ll need something concrete to do so. He’s too far along to be holding up imperceptible progress that isn’t translating to wins.

When Nate Davis comes back, Bears vet Cody Whitehair will head to bench - Chicago Sun-Times - Davis was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Bears QB Justin Fields’ season-ending sprint starts Sunday vs. the Lions - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields dislocated his right thumb after trying to throw away the ball while being sacked by the Vikings’ Danielle Hunter on Oct. 15.

Bears QB Justin Fields expected to return against the Lions - CHGO Sports - Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is expected to make his return against the Detroit Lions this Sunday at Ford Field.

Justin Fields’ return gives QB final chance to prove he’s what Bears need – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields has seven games to reignite the hope that he's the Bears' long-term answer at QB. Can he do it?

Justin Fields expected Tyson Bagent QB controversy talk while he was out – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields knew the QB controversy talk chatter would come while he was injured, but he didn't pay it any mind as he helped Tyson Bagent prepare and rehabbed...

Bears make expected, but risky O-line move with Teven Jenkins, Nate Davis – NBC Sports Chicago - With Nate Davis returning from a high-ankle sprain, the Bears are shuffling their O-line in an expected but risky way.

2024 NFL mock draft, Drake Maye to Bears with No. 1 pick – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields has seven games to prove he's the Bears franchise quarterback. In this scenario, he falls short

Bears overreactions: Will Bears ruin Caleb Williams, Drake Maye? – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have made the same costly quarterback mistake with each of their past two bites at the signal-caller apple. Are they going to make the same error...

Bears’ defense unfazed by Lions’ powerful offense - Chicago Sun-Times - The Lions are second in the NFL in yards and sixth in points, including 41 against the Chargers last week. “They’re a good offense, but we’re a good defense,” DT Justin Jones said. “If we play our brand of football and everybody does what they’re supposed to do, we’re gonna be OK.”

POLISH SAUSAGE

NFL's concussion spotting process failed Hayden Hurst - NBC Sports - The NFL's procedure for spotting players who require concussion evaluations continues to leave much to be desired.

Leonard Floyd calls being the 12th man on Denver's missed FG "a miscommunication" - NBC Sports - Broncos K Wil Lutz missed a 41-yard attempt, but Floyd's penalty gave him a second chance.

Here's how the Browns could entice the Raiders or Titans to cut Jimmy Garoppolo or Ryan Tannehill - NBC Sports - With quarterback Deshaun Watson out for the season, the Browns apparently are inclined to stick with the players currently on the depth chart.

Bengals post, delete video showing Joe Burrow's right hand in some sort of brace - NBC Sports - Burrow did not appear on the Week 11 injury report for Thursday night's game at Baltimore.

Jack Jones: Patriots just weren't the best fit, grateful to be with Raiders - NBC Sports - The Raiders claimed the cornerback off waivers after the Patriots cut him.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Bears Over Beers: Divisional Game Stretch - Windy City Gridiron - JB and EJ take your questions as the Bears prepare for a stretch of divisional games

Zimmerman: NFL Analyst says Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson calls best game he’s seen - Windy City Gridiron - VSIN’s Patrick Meagher joins the Bears Banter Podcast!

Gabriel: A Scout’s Take on the Chicago Bears closing out their 2023 season - Windy City Gridiron - There are seven games left for the Bears and a whole lot will be determined in the coming weeks.

Wiltfong: Justin Fields, Tyson Bagent, and the Chicago Bears pass protection - Windy City Gridiron - ZERO SACKS TO BREAK DOWN THIS WEEK!

Berckes: Take Back the North - Windy City Gridiron - Can Matt Eberflus notch his first divisional victory?

Zimmerman: Report - Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields to return vs Detroit Lions - Windy City Gridiron - According to NFL Network, Justin Fields will be starting once again.

